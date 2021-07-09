iHeart Launches True Crime Original

iHeartMedia has dropped a new true-crime podcast called “Murder in Illinois.” Hosted by hosted by Lauren Bright, the podcast investigates Chris Vaughn, a man convicted in 2007 for the murder of his wife and three children, and shares never heard before details about his conviction/trial and case. In addition, “Murder in Illinois” will feature exclusive interviews with the family of Christopher Vaughn, including his parents, siblings, and extended family members. This is the first time the Vaughn family has spoken publicly about Chris, his wife, his children, the murders, or his arrest, trial, and conviction.

New episodes will air every Thursday on iHeartRadio and all major platforms.

