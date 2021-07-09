Netflix Hires Apple Exec For Podcasts

Netflix has hired N’Jeri Eaton as Director of Podcast Programming. Eaton moves to Netflix from Apple where she was head of content for Apple Podcasts. So far Netflix’s podcasts have mostly been promos for original TV shows and movies.
