Kevin ‘Slow Jammin’ James continues his recovery from COVID-19. He was hospitalized in January. James was a host at 92.3 The Beat in LA in the 90’s.

James returned home from the hospital in May, but was bedridden for 60 days and then was only able to get around in a wheelchair.

He is hitting milestones in his recovery as you can see in this report from FOX 11 News in Los Angeles.