Multiple Podcast Deal Signed

PodcastOne has signed a multi-year year partnership with Empire Media Group that will include at least six limited series and eight weekly shows. Several programs are currently in production and will debut in the coming weeks.

“Partnering with the incredible team at PodcastOne highlights the influence of our investigative reporting on the topics of Hollywood, entertainment, true crime, current affairs, and unsolved mysteries,” said Dylan Howard, Chairman/CEO EMG. “We are delighted to bring decades of experience in storytelling to life with trusted reporting and innovative, fresh new programming concepts.”

Series Greenlights include:

-‘The Firm: Blood, Lies & Royal Succession’, is a multi-part historical non-scripted drama that will take listeners behind the British royal family’s gilded gates.’

-‘My Favorite Scandal’, is a weekly series hosted by staffers who worked at one of the nation’s leading tabloid magazines.

-‘You’re Fired’, is a weekly series that looks at what really happens when the axe falls in the media, Hollywood, politics, television, or off-stage? Some of the biggest names in America reveal the remarkable true tales of how they discovered they were getting the ax.

“PodcastOne is thrilled to build our relationship with the Empire Media Group team on their upcoming podcasts,” said Kit Gray President. “The chance to create new consumer experiences together with some of the world’s most admired brands is a tremendous opportunity. We’re very proud to embark on this exciting venture with our new partner.”