July Sparks At KCFX

Matt ‘Sparks’ Sparker is the new afternoon drive host for Classic Rock 101 The Fox/KCFX-FM, Kansas City. He takes over for Skid Roadie who retired in May.

“Replacing heritage talent has become a big challenge, but Sparks is that guy,” said Jim Gox, OM, Cumulus KC. “He’s a talented fresh voice who can step into big shoes in a big daypart on a big station and we never skip a beat.”

Sparker comes over from mornings at KOMP 92.3 FM in Las Vegas.

“The word excitement doesn’t begin to describe what I’m feeling about working at such a legendary station,” said Sparker. “I truly appreciate being trusted with such an amazing opportunity. So a Big Thank You goes out to the people that made it happen.”