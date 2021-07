The new series hosted by Dan Bongino, Canceled in the USA, debuts Monday, July 19th. A new episode will be released each day for five days in season one of the show.

Bongino will do a deep dive into the movement known as “cancel culture.” Featuring a variety of guests from comedians, professors, business professionals and everyday Americans who have fallen victim to the movement, Bongino will provide them a platform to share their perspective on why they were canceled.