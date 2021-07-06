Todd-N-Tyler Heading To The Hall

The Nebraska Broadcasters Association will be inducting Todd Brandt and Mike Tyler

into the NBA Hall of Fame on August 10th during the 86th Annual NBA Convention. Todd-N-Tyler have dominated Omaha radio morning show ratings for over 26 years.

After first meeting on separate shifts at WHTF in central Pennsylvania, Todd-N-Tyler were paired as morning hosts there in 1993. Just eight months later, Omaha’s KEZO convinced them to take over mornings and the rest, as they say, is modern radio history. They have ranked #1 with Adults 25-54 for over 70 ratings periods, including 51 in a row. Their show began regional syndication in 2006.

The show also averages 750,000 podcast downloads a month – with over 30 million downloads all time.

The NBA Hall of Fame was established in 1972.