Pittman With Remi Kent

The Chief Marketing Officer for 3M, Remi Kent talks about connecting with consumers in the latest Math & Magic Podcast from iHeart Chief Bob Pittman. Kent also talks about her efforts to stem racism.

“I think I have a responsibility as a Black woman to be the voice for others that may be don’t feel heard, or don’t have the ability to speak up, especially in corporate America as to how racial injustice shows up for them every day in their workplace,” Kent shares with Pittman. And so really using those moments to listen first, hear kind of what our workforce is saying and making sure that we’re talking to those underrepresented people in the workforce, Black and Hispanic. And really getting their true experience.”

The latest ‘Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing’, can be found Here.