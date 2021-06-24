WayFM Adds Vice President of Technology

Way Media has hired Steven Thompson as Vice President of Technology. Thompson was most recently VP of Technology for Hope Media Group and KSBJ/Houston. He’s also worked for CNN in Atlanta and the USA Radio Network.

In Thompson’s new role at WayFM, he’ll be heading up RF engineering, IT and software development.

“I’m very excited about this next chapter that God is writing in the story of my life.” He continued, “ I love the authenticity and passion I sense from my new teammates. I am both humbled and honored to work alongside this amazing Technology team and am looking forward to the great things God will do through us to influence this generation to love and follow Jesus through culturally relevant media. Short version: love the mission, love the people, grateful to be here!”

WayFM VP of Broadcast Operations Jim Marshall commented, “The addition of Steven to the WayFM roster puts us in a position to further solidify our operations. He played a key role in KSBJ’s expansion in South Texas, and I’m thrilled that Steven has joined our leadership team. He has a heart for God and a desire to excel in the technical arena. I love that combination.”