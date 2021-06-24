Audacy Launches Podcast Studio for Sports

It’s called 2400Sports and CEO David Field says the goal is to “build 2400Sports into the home of the country’s best sports podcasts.” The new studio will include both new and existing original podcasts.

2400Sports is the latest addition to Audacy’s podcast portfolio, which includes Cadence13, Pineapple Street Studios and Podcorn

Audacy recently announced it would become the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball. Audacy and Major League Baseball will collaborate on the production and distribution of official podcast programming for the league and its clubs.

The studio will launch with a new flagship podcast series in development that revisits baseball’s most dramatic and thrilling postseason campaigns. The first installment, coming this fall, will take a look at the Chicago Cubs’ historic march to the 2016 World Series championship.

Additional original podcasts in development will be announced in the coming months.

Audacy also announced a development deal with podcast producer Jody Avirgan’s Roulette Productions. Over the coming months, Avirgan will contribute to 2400Sports’ slate of programming by developing and creating new original shows across a range of sports and genres. From 2016-2020, Jody Avirgan was the executive producer and host of ESPN’s 30 for 30 podcasts. Prior to that, he was a host and producer at FivethirtyEight. He’s currently the host of the Radiotopia show This Day In Esoteric Political History and recently served as executive producer for Adam McKay’s “Death at the Wing” and as lead editor for The Line, Apple’s first original podcast, hosted by Dan Taberski and made in collaboration with Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions. Prior to arriving at ESPN, Avirgan was a producer at WNYC radio.