Facebook Chooses reVolver

reVolver Podcast announced that they will be part of Facebook’s new social media audio experience as Facebook rolls out Live Audio Rooms and podcasts over the next several weeks. Select reVolver podcasts are now available to listeners in the US. reVolver Podcasts will be part of the new audio experience providing multicultural content.

Facebook provides the ability to listen to podcasts while browsing via a miniplayer or full-screen player experience with playback options, including with their phone display turned off. Podcast fans can listen to select podcast creators on their Facebook Pages, as well as in News Feed. Listeners will have access to a diverse catalog of podcasts and be able to react to, comment, bookmark and share their favorite pod casts.

As part of the audio experience, all reVolver Podcasts greatest shows will be available including Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Anik & Florian Podcast, Alex “El Genio” Lucas, “SHOBOY “Sotelo, Don Cheto Al Aire, Bigfoot and Beyond with Cliff and Bobo, Luis Jimenez and Speedy Podcast, Rodrigo Garduño’s Ponte Los Tenis plus more than 80 additional pro grams spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content and live events.

“We are thrilled to be part of the future of podcasting. Facebooks’ selection of reVolver content is a huge endorsement to the quality of our platform, as well as all our shows and talent, and the power of the mar ketplace” said Jack Hobbs, president, reVolver Podcasts, “Facebook will be a game-changer for the au dio platform as we continue to provide new programs for a diverse and growing audience that are very re ceptive to our business, shows and content. This is a great addition for Facebook and their fans and re Volver distribution. We are now Facebook official”.