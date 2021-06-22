More Groups Oppose FCC Fee Hike

The Colorado Broadcasters Association along with the Florida and Puerto Rico Broadcasters Associations have filed comments with The FCC regarding the Commission’s plans to hike regulatory fees for 2021.

The filing points out that for the second year in a row, as we work through a worldwide pandemic, the FCC should not be increasing fees on broadcasters.

Justin Sasso, President and CEO of the CBA, said, “We’re simply aghast that the regulatory fees would be increased two years in a row, while the nation was in the depths of a business crippling pandemic shutdown. Broadcasters, unlike many other industries, never had the ability to shut the lights off and go home. Our duty to serve our communities came first and it was evidenced, through the amazing accomplishments that Colorado’s radio and television stations successfully achieved. Broadcasters kept their communities informed and safe through 15 months of harrowing protests, riots and COVID-19 coverage. Many of them did it with severely reduced revenue, relying on the hope that the economy would rebound once the worst of the pandemic was over. To have a government regulatory agency put their hand out for more, when broadcasters have already given so much, is inconceivable.”

The full text of the filing can be read HERE.