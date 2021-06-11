Will Cox Pay The Ransom?

We may never know the answer to that question, or if there even is a ransom demand. Nobody at CMG is saying a word about the Ransomware attack that still has some of its radio streams down. CNN is reporting that the Cox attack is now being investigated by the feds.

Ransomware attacks seem to be happening more and more as foreign actors infiltrate American companies. Sophisticated hackers figure out how to break through online security systems and demand millions of dollars to release whatever information and data they’ve stolen to disrupt the daily business of those companies.

At CMG, as of this morning the live streams for WDBO in Orlando, The Eagle 80’s Rock in Dayton and 102.5 The Bone in Tampa, just to name a few were still down. all playing looped messages that they are working on the problem.

Some CMG employees told CNN they have not yet recovered email and are working on workarounds. Stations have asked staff not to open email on their phones. CNN also reported one TV station on Wednesday was experiencing new issues, including phone lines and broadcast software failing.

Radio managers should once again read this piece from Chris Reczek and Frank McCoy who wrote this Managers Guide to Avoiding a Cyber Security Attack for Radio Ink in September of last year.