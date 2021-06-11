WBZ Begins 100 Year Celebration

By
Radio Ink
-
0

iHeartMedia Boston’s WBZ  NewsRadio will begin a 100-day celebration today to mark the 100th Anniversary of WBZ’s first day of broadcast, September 19, 1921. The station will celebrate on-air and online with short stories and photos of  memorable moments in WBZ’s rich history.

“For a station to broadcast for 100 years is nothing short of amazing,” said Alan  Chartrand, Market President of iHeartMedia Boston. “Listeners and advertisers  consistently utilize this heritage brand as evidenced by WBZ’s continued ratings and  revenue success. People lean into objective news sources to remain informed and none  has been more dependable than WBZ NewsRadio.”

“WBZ NewsRadio is defined by our strong, unmistakable presence in the communities  we serve,” said Rob Sanchez, Vice President of News, Talk & Sports for iHeartMedia  Boston. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, our reach has only increased as  WBZ listeners have adopted streaming on smart devices and the iHeartRadio app.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here