WBZ Begins 100 Year Celebration

iHeartMedia Boston’s WBZ NewsRadio will begin a 100-day celebration today to mark the 100th Anniversary of WBZ’s first day of broadcast, September 19, 1921. The station will celebrate on-air and online with short stories and photos of memorable moments in WBZ’s rich history.

“For a station to broadcast for 100 years is nothing short of amazing,” said Alan Chartrand, Market President of iHeartMedia Boston. “Listeners and advertisers consistently utilize this heritage brand as evidenced by WBZ’s continued ratings and revenue success. People lean into objective news sources to remain informed and none has been more dependable than WBZ NewsRadio.”

“WBZ NewsRadio is defined by our strong, unmistakable presence in the communities we serve,” said Rob Sanchez, Vice President of News, Talk & Sports for iHeartMedia Boston. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, our reach has only increased as WBZ listeners have adopted streaming on smart devices and the iHeartRadio app.”