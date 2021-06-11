Smiley Hires GM For KBLA in L.A.

Tavis Smiley has hired Elston Howard Butler to serve as president and GM of Smiley’s Progressive talker KBLA-AM Talk 1580. Butler will also serve as president and COO of the holding company, Smiley Audio Media Inc.

A 33-year radio executive, Butler most recently served as market manager for Taxi Productions’ Radio Free 102.3 KJLH — overseeing a staff of 53 employees. Over the course of his broadcast media career, Butler has worked for ABC/Disney and iHeart Media.

“I’m having a great run, but I’m not tired yet,” said Butler. “The eyes of the future are looking back at us, hoping and praying that we get it right this time. I have been in and around LA my entire life, and now more than ever in this moment of racial reckoning for America, I feel a deep responsibility to help put our city on the right track.”