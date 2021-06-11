CBS Launches Social Justice Podcast

‘Kaleidoscope with Allison Keyes’ features CBS News Radio host and correspondent Allison Keyes reporting on social justice issues across the nation. The new podcast is a collaboration between CBS News Radio and the CBS News Race and Culture Unit.

“I became a journalist to share the voices and truths of communities across this nation that are often marginalized and all too often go unheard,” said Keyes. “It is important to give people the chance to learn what others are going through, hear about the battles being fought and discover what is being done to create fundamental change.”

“This is an important step in the evolution of CBS Village, as we try to offer the best storytelling and reporting on critical issues facing our country,” said Alvin Patrick, executive producer of the Race and Culture Unit. “Allison is an excellent interviewer and reporter and the launch of Kaleidoscope with Allison Keyes’ means new audiences will get to hear her smart approach to the important issues of our time.”