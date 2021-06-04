Report: Cox Hit With Ransomware Attack

Saving Country Music is reporting that 8 Cox country radio stations were affected by a potential ransomware attack on Thursday.

The stations were still on the air, but, according to the report, the live feeds to the station websites were down and “some stations are unable to update programming or compose news or talk segments due to the cyber attack.”

The stations reportedly affected are:

WWKA 92.3 – Orlando, FL

WNGC 106.1 – Athens, GA

KWEN 95.5 – Tulsa, OK

WHKO 99.1 – Dayton, OH

KKBQ 92.9 – Houston/Galveston, TX

KTHT 97.1 – Houston/Galveston, TX (Classic country)

KKYX 680 AM – San Antonio, TX (Classic country)

KCYY 100.3 – San Antonio, TX