News Dominates Top Podcasts

Podtrac is out with the latest data on the top podcasts in May. Podcasts from news providers have four of the top five spots.

Here are the rankings based on U.S. Monthly Audience data: (1) The Daily-New York Times, (2) NPR News Now-NPR, (3) Up First-NPR, (4) Dateline NBC-NBC, (5) Call Her Daddy-Barstool Sports.

The next five: (6) The Ben Shapiro Show-The Daily Wire, (7) Stuff You Should Know-iHeartRadio, (8) This American Life-This American Life, (9) Pardon My Take-Barstool Sports, (10) The Dan Bongino Show-Cumulus Podcast Network.

Find the Top 20 list Here.