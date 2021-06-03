Spencer Bynes Returns To iHeartMedia

Spencer Bynes has been named Area President for iHeartMedia Texas. He will oversee the Beaumont, McAllen, Waco, Corpus Christi and Bryan markets.

Bynes joins iHeartMedia Texas from Lee Hecht Harrison, where he most recently served as Vice President of Business Development in the Southern Region. In addition, Bynes was also part of the iHeartMedia family, from 2011 to 2016, and served as the Director of Talent Management and Talent Acquisition.

“Spencer has been a proven leader throughout his career, his energy is contagious and his ability to develop teams and talent are unmatched,” said Nick Gnau, Division President for iHeartMedia. “I am extremely excited for Spencer to lead these markets and expand our community efforts as well as our revenue and rating footprint in the great state of Texas.”

“I am excited about my return to iHeartMedia,” said Bynes. “The growth and transformation of this organization have been phenomenal. I am looking forward to working with my team to build sustainable, long-term growth for our clients and shareholders.”