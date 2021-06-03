Monteagudo Named To iHeart Board

Graciela Monteagudo has joined the iHeartMedia Board of Directors. Monteagudo, most recently served as CEO and President of Lala U.S.

“We are extremely pleased that Graciela is bringing her expertise across strategic planning, digital marketing, mergers & acquisitions, international operations and the Hispanic and Latin American consumer audience, as well as her leadership in diversity, inclusion and cultural transformation, to the iHeart board,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman/CEO. “Her significant experience in North and Latin America — and her extensive background in global/digital marketing, e-commerce and consumer goods will provide valuable insights to our Board as well as significant contributions to our company and our shareholders.”