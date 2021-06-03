A Career Filled With Awards, Accolades

George Beasley may have stepped away from the CEO role at Beasley Media Group back in 2016, however, he continued as Executive Chairman of Beasley’s Board of Directors until the day he passed. It was a long broadcast career filled with success, recognition and accolades for a job extremely well done and a legacy that will carry on in radio for a long time to come.

Born on April 9, 1932, George grew up working in the tobacco fields in his hometown of Ararat, Virginia. His drive and determination led him to enlist in the army to pursue a degree in Education through the G.I. Bill. Upon completing his B.A. and M.A. from Appalachian State University, he taught in Virginia, before moving to North Carolina in the late 50’s to become a high school principal and coach.

Inspired by a commitment to provide a voice for the voiceless in his local community, George built his very first station (WPYB-AM) in Benson, North Carolina in December of 1961. Over the next 60 years, his hard work and vision paved the way for what Beasley Media Group has become today – one of America’s premiere publicly traded media companies, consisting of 62 radio properties located in 15 large and medium-sized markets with digital offerings and an esports division.

George served on the board of the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) for eight years as President, Vice President and as a member of the Board of Directors. In 1996, he received the NCAB’s organization’s Distinguished Service Award and was inducted into NCAB’s Hall of Fame in 1998 upon accepting the prestigious “Distinguished Broadcaster of North Carolina” Award. In 2019, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Mr. Beasley received numerous awards and accolades throughout his life. He’s a past recpient of the NAB’s National Radio Award. In 2020, he was inducted into the Country Radio Broadcasters Hall of Fame and received the Broadcasters Foundation of America Lifetime Achievement Award. He was recognized as a “Giant” by the Library of American Broadcasting in 2012. The Florida Association of Broadcasters named him “Broadcaster of the Year” in 2011 and the Country Radio Broadcasters presented him with the distinguished “Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award” in 2010. The Nevada Broadcasters Association also inducted George into the organization’s Hall of Fame in 2008.

Mr. Beasley was also on Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio list for 18 years, named 2015 Radio Wayne America’s Best Broadcaster and was awarded the 2019 Radio Ink Lifetime Leadership Award. And, he was on the cover of Radio Ink many times over the years.

George is survived by his wife of 67 years Ann, five children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. “George’s unconditional love for our mother, Ann and our family, along with his passion for the radio industry, helped to guide him throughout his lifetime, Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. “A loving father, mentor, and friend, I will especially miss his incredible wisdom, keen insight and gentle smile.”

A memorial service will take place for family and friends in Naples, Florida. Details will be forthcoming. A private burial service will be held for the family in Ararat, Virginia.