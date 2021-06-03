Compass, Cafe Mocha Expand Relationship

Compass Media Networks is taking over affiliation and marketing responsibilities for the 2-hour weekly show in addition to advertising sales, effective immediately.

Cafe Mocha is hosted by Emmy Award winner comedienne, actress and co-host of ‘The REAL’ daytime show Loni Love, member of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood “Grammy” nominated artist YoYo and veteran broadcaster and producer Angelique Perrin. Café Mocha has been a staple program on the biggest Urban AC stations in the country for the last decade.

Miles Ahead Broadcasting CEO, Café Mocha Creator & Executive Producer, Sheila Eldridge comments “All of us at Café Mocha are excited to expand our partnership with Compass Media Networks to handle affiliate relations for the Café Mocha radio show. Over the past five years the Compass Media Networks team has helped us to firmly establish our platform of ‘radio from a woman’s perspective’, that speaks to ‘women of color’ from 25 to 54 that represent a combined buying power of more than $1.2 trillion.”

To find out how to bring Café Mocha to your market contact Liane Sousa at Compass Media Networks (914) 310-3983 or email [email protected] .