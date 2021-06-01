CSS Appoints McCullin Senior Consultant

Susan McCullin brings 29 years of sales and management experience in radio and television to The Center for Sales Strategy as a Senior Consultant.

“I am thrilled to be on the CSS team. I started as a CSS client in the 90’s with Susquehanna Radio Corp. CSS gave me a solid foundation for my career in radio and TV sales and management. I later went on to be a client at Bonneville International in St. Louis,” said McCullin. “My passion has always been improving sales performance by finding the best talent to fit the position. I thrive on helping people grow in their careers and I’m thrilled to be able to pass on my experience to others as we engage with our clients to be their best!”

McCullin brings with her years of success in various management positions, including LSM, DOS, RVP, VP, and GM. Her career includes Susquehanna Radio Corp., Clear Channel, Bonneville International, Univision, and Azteca International. McCullin has been in sales management for 25 years.

“We are excited to have Susan on the CSS team. She loves to make a difference in people’s lives and has spent her career helping people be at their best,” said Stephanie Downs, Partner/VP Senior Consultant. “She is passionate about talent and helping businesses improve sales performance. Susan embodies the CSS core values of quality, integrity, and responsiveness. She is a perfect fit for our team.”