Audacy On A Mission To End Hunger

Audacy Los Angeles is teaming up with local supermarkets Ralphs and Food 4 Less to help end hunger. “Fill the Fridge” is a six-month program that supports non-profits who provide meals to underserved communities and help to eliminate food insecurity.

From now until December, Audacy Los Angeles will take on a new monthly these for its “fill the fridge” program to benefit a different non-profit partner. Audacy Los Angeles use its radio stations in Southern California to call for donations and Ralphs and Food 4 Less will match those donations.

To celebrate Pride Month, Audacy Los Angeles will support local non-profits dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community, including the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Pride Pantry and Project Angel Food. LAUSD helps students in food insecure households in need of a nutritional meal. The LGBT Center provides services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services and global advocacy. Project Angel Food was founded in 1989 in response to the AIDS crisis and today prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to 2,306 critically ill people each day – over one million meals each year to the Los Angeles community.

“We’re proud to utilize our resources to help make a difference in our community for those who need it,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President, Audacy Southern California. “All donations will go directly toward helping to end hunger in our community and we look forward to serving as a champion for these selfless organizations alongside our loyal consumers.”

