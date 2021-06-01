Russo Returns to Buffalo

Cumulus is bringing Joe Russo back to his hometown of Buffalo. Russo becomes PD for 97 Rock/WGRF-FM, moving from Cumulus Kansas City, MO, where he was PD for KCMO-FM for 6 years.

In addition to his new role with 97 Rock, Russo will be taking the programming helm at Z102.3/WQHZ-FM, 97 Rock’s Classic Rock in Erie and will also program Cumulus Buffalo’s new Talk1270 WHLD.

Prior to joining 94.9 KCMO in 2015, Russo was a programming consultant for Sparknet Communications, serving radio stations in the U.S. and Canada. Prior to that, he launched and programmed Adult Hits station, Jack FM in Buffalo in 2005.

Jim Riley, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Buffalo, said: “If there is one programmer who truly understands the special place that 97 Rock occupies in the Western New York landscape, it’s Joe Russo. Not only did Joe grow up listening to 97 Rock, he has years of experience programming in Buffalo, and is one of the most successful programmers in the Cumulus organization. Joe is the ideal candidate to take the reins at 97 Rock and is uniquely qualified to provide continuity for the 97Rock brand and build on the station’s success for the future.”

Donna Baker, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Kansas City, noted: “Joe’s leadership of the talented 94.9 KCMO team delivered record-high ratings, with all dayparts currently #1 in KC. We appreciate his contributions in KC and wish him the very best in continuing to win with Cumulus Buffalo.”

Joe Russo commented: “Growing up in Buffalo, 97 Rock set the bar. I have been an admirer of the station throughout my career and will respect its legacy. I’m excited to be able to work with some of the best talent, not only from Western New York, but from across the country. I’d like to thank Jim Riley, John Dimick and Brian Philips for putting their faith in me while we continue to grow the 97 Rock brand. I’d also like to thank Donna Baker and Doug Hamand, who knew how important it was for me to come home. And for the record, I eat my wings with bleu cheese, not ranch.”