John DiLeo Joins Townsquare

John DiLeo is the new Market President and Chief Revenue Officer for the Danbury, CT Townsquare media cluster. DiLeo comes over from the Hearst Media Group where for the past four years he was VP, Sales at Hearst Media Group, overseeing their local and retail business in the Connecticut region.

“We are thrilled to add John to our leadership team in Danbury,” said Matt Kiger, Regional VP. “His experience in leadership, sales, digital, and his ties to the local community will help us to achieve our goal of being the number one local media company in our community.”

“I am very excited to be joining Townsquare and leading the Danbury team,” said DiLeo. “I look forward to igniting our local market with best in class marketing solutions, while also reaching our community with relevant, local content. The future is bright!”

The Danbury cluster includes WRKI-FM and WDBY-FM.