Beasley Shuffles Formats in Southwest Florida

Beasley Media Group is swapping signals in Southwest, FL. Hispanic format Playa, which was heard on WRXK-HD2, moves to WWCN-FM (99.3), a 50,000 watt signal. ESPN Radio returns to the AM dial at 770 (WBCN-AM). Also, Nio Fernandez (pictured) is named Director of Latin Formats.

Playa gets rebranded as The New Playa 99.3-Los Éxitos de Hoy y Favoritas de Ayer (Today’s hits and Yesterday’s favorites).

Fernandez will be responsible for overseeing all Latino brands for the company while continuing his current Program Director duties at Beasley Tampa’s sister station, WYUU-FM/ 92.5 Maxima.

ESPN Radio will also be simulcast on translators 101.5 FM, and 104.3-FM.

The news-talk format previously heard on 770-AM WBCN has been discontinued.

“This move is a testament of Beasley’s commitment and focus on diversity and on the organization’s enthusiasm for the rapidly changing demographics in the United States,” said Fernandez. “I’m honored to be a part of this important initiative.”