Bongino 12-3 Show Hits Big Markets Today

Westwood One’s national rollout of Dan Bongino in the Noon to 3PM Eastern slot continues today with launches in the country’s top markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. Bongino started his audio career as a podcater.

With Bongino, Westwood One now offers a 24-hour, Monday–Friday news/talk lineup that also features established news/talk superstars Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, Chris Plante, and Jim Bohannon.

“I’m excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day,” said Bongino. “This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me.”

“Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience,” said Suzanne Grimes, President, Westwood One and EVP Corporate Marketing, Cumulus Media. “Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.”