What About The Formats?

Nielsen says normal seasonal shifts in radio listening are underway. Country is reporting higher shares of audience, which is typical, heading into the summer. Classic Hits is also see its annual gain in audience. And, with the return of major league baseball, and other live sports, the All Sports format is looking strong.

The Urban Adult Contemporary/R&B format recorded its highest share of listening in several years in the April survey (April 1st to April 28th). Nielsen offered up an opinion one of the reasons why the Urban AC/R&B format is making gains. “The national interest in the social justice movement has had far-reaching effects beyond just the usual News and Talk platforms. Specifically, the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin was announced on April 20th, when millions of Americans tuned in live to hear the decision across live TV and radio. The April gains for Urban AC | R&B stations may have been driven by what was happening between the songs, as much as the music cycle itself during such a milestone moment.”

