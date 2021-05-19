Over the next few weeks Spotify will be rolling out auto-generated podcast transcripts. The new service will start out in beta for select Spotify original and exclusive podcasts.
The feature will automatically generate transcripts for shows, allowing users to read the text of the specific podcasts on their phones either with or without sound. Users will also be able to quickly scroll and navigate through specific episodes and click on any written paragraph to start playing from that point.
Spotify Rolling Out Podcast Transcripts
