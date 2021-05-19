New Look For Focus360

Sales and syndication network Focus360 has unveiled a new look, including a new website, logo, ad campaign and campaign slogan for 2021, “Speak Volumes.”

Phil Brown, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Focus 360 commented, “This is an exciting day for all of us here at Focus 360. Our new logo, website and the Speak Volumes campaign tells our story in a most powerful way. It’s been an incredible year so far and we want to show the entire radio industry more of what we have planned. Stay tuned!”