How One Company Is Fighting Vaccine Hesitancy

First there was the battle to get the COVID-19 vaccine distributed to states and counties across the country. Now the challenge is convincing everyone to take the shot. Here’s how one radio company is helping to educate the public.

Morgan Murphy Media held “Vaccine Day” on May 14th at its stations in Spokane, Tri-Cities and Yakima to encourage those with vaccine hesitancy to seek the COVID vaccine.

“Vaccine Day” included phone banks, digital outreach and no appointment, drop-in vaccination clinics to increase the rate of adoption in the local communities served by the stations.

“We know the single greatest thing we can do to get our communities back to normal is get more people vaccinated,” said Brian Burns, Morgan Murphy Media executive vice president and chief operating officer. “This is what we do. Devoting a single day to this effort is right in line with our 131- year heritage of community service and part of our broadcaster DNA.”

“We provided a quick and easy way to get questions answered by medical experts and a simple way to get a vaccine without an appointment,” Burns said.

With local health partners, the stations collectively fielded more than 1,000 phone calls. Two stations hosted on-site, no-appointment vaccinations clinics while others

showcased community drop-in clinics.

The campaign included two digital exclusives. “Dose of Information” posts quickly and easily dispelled myths about the vaccine and were shared across social media. And “Why I got vaccinated” offered personal stories about what motivated people to get the shot.