J.J. Joins De De

Comedian J.J. Williamson – “J.J. from The Sipp” – has been hired to join host DeDe McGuire and co-host Lady Jade on the nationally syndicated show, Dede In The Morning. as its new comedian and co-host.

Service Broadcasting Group’s Head of Content and DeDe in the Morning GM and Brand Manager George (Geo) Cook said, “Having been mentored and inspired by the original Kings of Comedy, comedian J.J. Williamson has established himself as a marquee multi-platform talent who effortlessly ignites laughter in his fans on the big screen and social and at sold-out comedy shows around the country.

“I am super excited to have J.J. on our show. He is so talented and hilarious. I just love him – and our affiliates and partners will love him too!” said DeDe McGuire.

J.J. Williamson added, “It’s going to be a fun ride filled with gut busting laughter. I want to thank Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi – SBG Owner Hymen Childs and Head of Content Geo Cook – along with the new Oprah, DeDe McGuire, and all of #TeamDeDe for this amazing opportunity. We’re about to make history.”