WMAL Changes Line-Up

WMAL-FM, Washington D.C., is flipping hosts in a new line-up that debuts May 24. Larry O’Connor is moving to mornings and Vince Coglianese is jumping to afternoons.

The changes mark the return of O’Connor to mornings for ‘O’Connor & Company’. The Cumulus News/Talker is also adding ‘The Dan Bongino Show’ to the Rush slot.

“I’m thrilled to return to mornings on WMAL in Washington, where my career began nine years ago. Four years after creating the first live and local afternoon drive program on the station since 2001, it truly feels like coming home and I can’t wait to be a part of the morning commute for families across the Mid-Atlantic and in the nation’s capital,” said O’Connor.

“I’m beyond thrilled to make the leap to afternoons with the country’s single greatest talk radio audience. After four years of taking the WMAL audience to work, I now have the awesome privilege to bring them home. If we’re going to get America up and running again, we need to obsessively tell the truth about what’s happening in our nation’s capital,” said Coglianese.

“Having Larry and Vince in these new roles, along with the launch of The Dan Bongino Show and the continued strength of Chris Plante, sets WMAL up perfectly for the next stage in the station’s success,” said Bill Hess, VP/NewsTalk, Cumulus, PD WMAL-FM.