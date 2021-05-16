New CPR Podcast Explores Police Reform

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Colorado Public Radio has released a new audio documentary that takes a close look at people working to reform policing from inside and outside the system. “Systemic,” hosted by CPR’S Jo Erickson, will be released in four parts on May 19. TRAILER

