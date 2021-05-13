The Podfather Speaks

In the early 2000s, Adam Curry (along with software developer Dave Winer) invented podcasting. Today Curry is reinventing podcasting with a new open-source platform called Podcasting 2.0, a collection of open technologies designed to enhance the RSS podcasting ecosystem.

On July 14 at Radio Ink’s virtual How to Make Real Money Podcasting conference, Curry will be our keynote interview.

In addition to his new Podcasting 2.0 platform, Curry will reveal how his 14-year-old podcast called No Agenda pulls in thousands of dollars per episode — enough money for himself and co-host John C. Dvorak to make a living. Just last week, one listener to the No Agenda show donated $3,333.33 because he felt that’s how much value he was getting from the show.

Curry and Dvorak are generating the kind of money every podcaster would love to have, and they are doing it without a single advertiser, network, or appearance on Apple’s New & Noteworthy. In July, you’ll hear all the secrets to their success.

Curry and Dvorak have created more than just a podcast with No Agenda. It’s a dedicated tribe of followers who just can’t get enough of their favorite hosts, including listener-generated meet-ups and a No Agenda social media platform.

You’ll find out how he built it all on July 14 at our How to Make Real Money Podcasting virtual event. And watch for Adam Curry on the June 7th cover of Radio Ink Magazine.

