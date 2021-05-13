Eskin To Take Over For Chernoff in New York

Audacy has named Spike Eskin as Vice President of Programming for WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM (WFAN-FM) in New York and CBS Sports Radio. Eskin, who previously served as Brand Manager of Philadelphia sister station SportsRadio 94WIP (WIP-FM) in Philadelphia, takes over in NYC July 1.

“Spike has the vision, creativity, and drive to craft the next chapter of the iconic and influential WFAN brand,” said Chris Oliviero, SVP/MM, Audacy New York. “Along with CBS Sports Radio, his experience will be ideal to fuel our sports production of 48 hours a day of original audio, 12 hours of television, and our digital and social experience for both New York and the nation. As a long-time colleague of Spike, I am excited that he has joined our all-star team and have no doubt that he will succeed.”

“I’m humbled and excited for the opportunity to help lead WFAN into its next chapter,” said Eskin. “It’s an iconic station with incredible talent, and I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m grateful to Chris Oliviero and Audacy for the opportunity. Working at 94WIP over the last decade has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I’m grateful to David Yadgaroff for his belief in me and the staff who stepped up to every challenge.”