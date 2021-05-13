New Product Launches For Salespeople

Marketron has launched Aspire by Marketron, a new website for salespeople that includes educational webinars, case studies and creative assets, covering the latest selling techniques and trends, tips on delivering compelling proposals with a goal of helping sellers increase sales.

“Marketron strongly believes in the broadcast and media industries, and we’re committed to supporting their growth now and into the future — a future that includes both digital and linear advertising products,” said Todd Kalman, senior vice president of sales at Marketron. “Aspire is another impactful resource to help everyone build their digital sales acumen and close more deals.”‘

Check out the new website HERE

