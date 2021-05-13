Ellen Pompeo Launches With Cadence13

Audacy’s Cadence13 is partnering with actress Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo. The weekly interview style show called Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo launches in the fall.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Cadence13. This is an exciting way for me to further connect with my fans. Hopefully this podcast will continue to inspire, provoke thought, and impart some wisdom,” said Ellen Pompeo.

“Ellen is a Hollywood trailblazer who has also never been afraid to use her powerful voice in positive and impactful ways,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “Cadence13 is proud to welcome her to the family, and we can’t wait to bring her voice to the world this fall.”