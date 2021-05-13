Latinx Voices On Podcast Network

‘My Cultura’ is being launched by iHeartMedia. The standalone venture will focus on Latinx voices and creators.

In partnership with Enrique Santos, iHeartMedia’s on-air personality and President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino, My Cultura will offer creators a platform to share stories and perspectives relevant to Latinx listeners and all audiences.

“Latinx creators drive our culture. And yet, even though almost 20 percent of the U.S. population is Latinx, this community of creators is still strikingly, consistently underrepresented across media,” said Conal Byrne, CEO iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “We at iHeart have a chance to course correct this incredible, exploding medium so that these voices are better represented and amplified. We could not be more excited for this launch.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eva Longoria will have a sneak peek of ‘My Cultura’ with the podcast ‘In the Heights: El Sueñito’, a celebration of the Warner Bros. film In the Heights. The limited series will launch in June 2.