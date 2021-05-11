Sandbloom Takes on The BULL

Alpha Media Portland has announced that Operations Manager and KINK-FM Content Director Gene Sandbloom has officially accepted an additional role of Content Director for the company’s country station in the market KUPL-FM.

Market Manager Lisa Decker said, “It’s time to make it official. Gene has been leading The Bull’s team since the beginning of the pandemic and we have seen our ratings double. Over and over he has proven himself to be an exceptional leader, coach, and strategist.”

Sandbloom added, “A huge thanks to all my new friends in Nashville that have made me feel so welcome through this really difficult year. I can’t wait to meet you all in person. And my gratitude to Bob Proffitt, Lisa Decker, and Phil Becker at Alpha Media for their vote of confidence.”