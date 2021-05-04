Radiochick Hosts A Life’s Story

Leslie “Radiochick” Gold is host of a new podcast. The NYC radio talk show host will use A Life’s Story to shine a light on the lives of special octogenarian, nonagenarians and centenarians who have done, and are still doing astonishing things.

“We are losing generation of folks who are markedly different than every generation that came after them. They grew up in a time when the world was facing momentous changes, and they lived that history,” said Gold. “They did extraordinary courageous and significant things. They are racking up achievements even at 80, 90 and 100 years old. These are remarkable life stories and there is a special wisdom that we can derive from their lives.”

A Life’s Story is produced in partnership with Jam Street Media.