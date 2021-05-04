PromoSuite/P’Pool Media Agreement

PromoSuite has tapped P’Pool Media as their marketing agency. The agreement covers all PR and communications, digital and traditional brand strategies and industry marketing.

“We’re very excited to welcome Randi to the PromoSuite family,” said Rocco Macri, CEO. “As PromoSuite has continued to grow exponentially, we knew we needed to find a marketing force that would match our vision, energy and drive.”

“I have had the privilege of watching PromoSuite’s incredible evolution over the past 30 years,” said Randi P’Pool. “As a Promotions Director at Citadel in Salt Lake City, I was there when Judy Ellis announced we would be using PromoSuite as our contesting and promotions software. As a user of the original product and to see the tremendous growth of the entire company, is truly inspiring. To finally be part of the team is a dream comes true.”