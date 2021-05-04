A New R&B Show In Pittsburgh

Vibin’ is the new show that premiers May 10 on 91.3 WYEP. George T. hosts the two hours of music featuring the sounds of soul and R&B of the 90s, with a taste of what’s current.

“George has always brought a great perspective and played terrific music when he’s been the guest host on The Soul Show or Grand Groove Radio, so I’m excited to have him start Vibin’ as a regular part of WYEP’s program schedule,” said Mike Sauter, Station Manager. “He brings a lot of knowledge to the microphone, I’m sure listeners will be discovering new music and music facts each week.”

“I’m looking forward to taking the listeners on a fun evening ride with some 90s soul and R&B that they may be familiar with or not, but will be vibin’ with it,” said George T.

The show will air Mondays 10 PM to Midnight.