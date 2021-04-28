Bobby O’Jay Joins Tennessee Radio HoF

WDIA PD and personality Bobby O’Jay will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame this summer. O’Jay has been with the Memphis station since February 1983.

“Bobby O’Jay is so deserving of this honor,” said Kevin Klein, Market President, iHeartMedia Memphis and Tupelo. “It makes me so proud that his 38 years of talking to the Memphis community on WDIA are finally recognized. WDIA is a station rich in history and a staple to the Black community. Congrats Bobby for all you have done for Memphis.”

WDIA is the first radio station in America that was programmed entirely by African Americans for African Americans. The HoF induction ceremony is set for July 31.