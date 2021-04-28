Examining Nexstar Digital Shift

The latest Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends looks at the reorganization at Nexstar. The company shutdown its separate digital venture and got rid of unprofitable products late last year.

Nexstar Media Group owns one of the nation’s largest local digital operations, with 122 local websites, 316 mobile apps and more than $200 million in digital revenue last year. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott look at the reorganization and where Nexstar is headed in 2021.

The episode features and interview with Karen Brophy who recently took over as president of Nexstar’s digital division.

You can hear the podcast Here.