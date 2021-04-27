PromoSuite Promotes Menna

Rey Mena has been promoted to VP, Product Design & Development at PromoSuite. Mena joined PromoSuite in 2018 to lead the design and development of the new PromoSuitePlus platform. His new role will now include oversight of PromoSuite’s entire product line.

Mena’s career includes working as LSM, NSM, GSM and Marketing Director at Emmis/Chicago and Co-President of Emmis Interactive. In 2014, Mena left the radio industry to launch a branding and consulting firm, Menagery, Inc.

“There’s no one more qualified, capable and forward thinking in the media technology space to propel PromoSuite to the next level than Rey,” exclaimed PromoSuite CEO, Rocco Macri. “I’ve known him for over 20 years and have watched in awe of the advancements he’s made for brands, radio stations and in technology. He’s an innovator that dreams big and knows how to execute. We are proud to h