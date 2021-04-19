SMG Houston Names Ryder GM

Darren Ryder will be the new General Manager for Salem Media Group’s Houston cluster. Ryder will take over for Chuck Jewel who is retiring after nearly 50 years in radio.

“We are delighted to have Darren re-join Salem,” said Linnae Young, SVP. “Darren is an innovative leader, who has developed sales and marketing strategies resulting in impressive growth for his clients and his teams. He has worked on local, regional, and national levels in both audio and digital.”

Jewel said he will take fond memories of his time with SMG when he retires at the end of April. “The 16 ½ years with Salem have been the most fulfilling of my career.”

Ryder, most recently with Townsquare Media, will take over April 30th.