iHeart Promotes John Peake

John Peake has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Programming in Los Angeles. He will continue as Program Director for 104.3 MYFM.

“I couldn’t ask for a better programming partner in operating iHeartMedia’s Los Angeles market than John,” said Kevin LeGrett, President, iHeartMedia Los Angeles. “Not only is he a sound and thoughtful programmer with great instincts, as can be seen from the ratings success of the stations under his supervision, but he also has a very motivating and relatable management style with a comprehensive understanding of data, digital, social and events. I am very much looking forward to working with John in this new role.”

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to be part of the iHeartMedia LA leadership team and some of the biggest audio brands in the world,” said Peake. “The chance to work at a higher level with the imaginative, innovative and charismatic group of talent and programmers that lead the industry in the audio space is so exciting.”