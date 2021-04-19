New Season For “On Something”

“On Something”, the podcast exploring the political, legal and cultural effects of cannabis legalization from Colorado Public Radio, will return for its third season. The first episode drop May 11.

Fair Shake: The Pitfalls on the Path to Social Equity is hosted by Ann Marie Awad.

“The effort to make legalization an exercise in fairness and inclusion is unprecedented in so many ways,” said Awad. “This season is about all the realities and hard lessons learned in the pursuit of a more just future. Anyone who is interested in making the world a better place will be interested in this season — whether they care about cannabis or not.”